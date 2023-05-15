An overall feel about Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock clocked out at $8.17, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2178270 shares were traded. HLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2021, with a $15.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 28,750,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 230,000,000 led to the insider holds 975,677 shares of the business.

Cahill Douglas bought 129,000 shares of HLMN for $993,945 on Nov 30. The COB, President and CEO now owns 402,628 shares after completing the transaction at $7.71 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Kraft Robert O., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 65,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,380 and bolstered with 225,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLMN traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.79% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $399.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.67M to a low estimate of $385M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $394.11M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.86M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $382M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.