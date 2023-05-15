Analysis of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): Selected Notes

After finishing at $34.20 in the prior trading day, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) closed at $33.75, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703820 shares were traded. IRBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $45 from $65 previously.

On March 24, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when ALI MOHAMAD sold 767 shares for $38.88 per share. The transaction valued at 29,821 led to the insider holds 19,064 shares of the business.

ELLINGER DEBORAH G sold 730 shares of IRBT for $28,382 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 25,953 shares after completing the transaction at $38.88 per share. On May 23, another insider, Angle Colin M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,350 shares for $46.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,045 and left with 319,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRBT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 972.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRBT has reached a high of $60.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 383.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.92% stake in the company. Shares short for IRBT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 4.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.74% and a Short% of Float of 22.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$3.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $261.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $276M to a low estimate of $252M. As of the current estimate, iRobot Corporation’s year-ago sales were $255.35M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.54M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.93M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.