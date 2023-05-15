Analyst EPS estimates for Avantax Inc. (AVTA) stock

After finishing at $20.95 in the prior trading day, Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) closed at $20.98, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842697 shares were traded. AVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Stacy sold 8,494 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 246,666 led to the insider holds 3,110 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 777.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTA has reached a high of $30.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 548.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 840.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 922.25k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $188.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.15M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, Avantax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.88M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $191M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of -$26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $756.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $753.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.5M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $826.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854M and the low estimate is $809.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.