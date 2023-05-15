Analyst EPS estimates for The Timken Company (TKR) stock

After finishing at $72.59 in the prior trading day, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) closed at $72.87, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500527 shares were traded. TKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $87 from $71 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on February 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Kyle Richard G sold 24,851 shares for $73.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,832,513 led to the insider holds 383,082 shares of the business.

Kyle Richard G sold 24,841 shares of TKR for $2,135,581 on Feb 27. The President and CEO now owns 383,082 shares after completing the transaction at $85.97 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kyle Richard G, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 23,859 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,039,944 and left with 383,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 7.33B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKR has reached a high of $89.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 605.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 628.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TKR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for TKR, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1397:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $7.45, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, The Timken Company’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.5B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.