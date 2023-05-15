Analyst EPS estimates for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $44.82 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $45.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1917022 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Rock Jennifer sold 2,000 shares for $48.98 per share. The transaction valued at 97,960 led to the insider holds 84,961 shares of the business.

Rock Jennifer sold 6,800 shares of Z for $292,468 on May 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 86,961 shares after completing the transaction at $43.01 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Samuelson Errol G, who serves as the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of the company, sold 4,185 shares for $42.95 each. As a result, the insider received 179,732 and left with 162,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 10.86B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 123.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $49.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Z has traded an average of 2.74M shares per day and 3.28M over the past ten days. A total of 170.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.62M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.06% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.72M with a Short Ratio of 17.72M, compared to 19.16M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $470.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.98M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.