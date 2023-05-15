Analysts predict EPS of -$0.13 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)’s current quarter

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed the day trading at $4.36 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2501518 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLDP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.25.

On December 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on December 08, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 604.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0304.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLDP traded about 2.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLDP traded about 3M shares per day. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 31.88M with a Short Ratio of 31.88M, compared to 31.56M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $16.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.5M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.89M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.