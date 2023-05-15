Analysts predict EPS of $0.29 for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s current quarter

After finishing at $11.39 in the prior trading day, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) closed at $11.19, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526894 shares were traded. TROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TROX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Turgeon Jean Francois sold 93,942 shares for $15.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,457,238 led to the insider holds 756,732 shares of the business.

Romano John D sold 73,272 shares of TROX for $1,136,742 on Mar 07. The Co-CEO and Director now owns 768,911 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Neuman Jeffrey N, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 46,985 shares for $15.52 each. As a result, the insider received 729,165 and left with 231,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.15B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. As of this moment, Tronox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $19.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 4.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TROX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.50, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for TROX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $854.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $910M to a low estimate of $819.24M. As of the current estimate, Tronox Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $945M, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.66M, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $905M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874.64M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.