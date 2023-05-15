Analysts predict EPS of -$0.39 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s current quarter

In the latest session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed at $78.79 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $80.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797033 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $69 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Link Janet sold 2,581 shares for $85.73 per share. The transaction valued at 221,282 led to the insider holds 36,352 shares of the business.

Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares of SWK for $424,044 on Nov 10. The Interim CFO now owns 17,993 shares after completing the transaction at $80.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, MANNING ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $85.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,565,000 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.90B and an Enterprise Value of 20.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $123.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWK has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1.82M over the past ten days. A total of 149.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 8.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SWK is 3.20, from 3.19 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 65.70% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.96B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.23B and the low estimate is $16.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.