Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) closed the day trading at $28.26 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $28.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655568 shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 13, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $44 from $40 previously.

On February 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

BofA/Merrill Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 116,033 shares for $29.80 per share. The transaction valued at 3,457,783 led to the insider holds 1,412,967 shares of the business.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 50,000 shares of SEM for $1,484,000 on May 08. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 6,989,668 shares after completing the transaction at $29.68 per share. On May 08, another insider, Breighner Robert G. JR, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT, COMPLIANCE of the company, sold 10,044 shares for $29.45 each. As a result, the insider received 295,796 and left with 32,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.91B and an Enterprise Value of 8.89B. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $32.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEM traded about 577.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEM traded about 827.33k shares per day. A total of 122.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.89M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 6.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Dividends & Splits

SEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.33B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.