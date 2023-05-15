Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

In the latest session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) closed at $11.63 up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $11.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2123335 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Talos Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 23, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 5,275,158 led to the insider holds 15,145,377 shares of the business.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL sold 363,804 shares of TALO for $5,275,158 on Apr 20. The 10% Owner now owns 15,145,377 shares after completing the transaction at $14.50 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 each. As a result, the insider received 212,651 and left with 12,291,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TALO has traded an average of 2.00M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 105.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.54M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 6.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.97 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $388.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $415.9M to a low estimate of $359M. As of the current estimate, Talos Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $519.09M, an estimated decrease of -25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $389.65M, an increase of 26.00% over than the figure of -$25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.