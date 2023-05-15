Analysts provide stock recommendations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) closed the day trading at $83.16 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $85.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3059774 shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IFF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $121 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $121.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 1,972 shares for $86.35 per share. The transaction valued at 170,282 led to the insider holds 9,093 shares of the business.

Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares of IFF for $1,250,000 on Aug 11. The EVP, Operations now owns 17,237 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 629 shares for $132.59 each. As a result, the insider received 83,399 and left with 8,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFF now has a Market Capitalization of 22.13B and an Enterprise Value of 33.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -90.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $135.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IFF traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IFF traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.36M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

IFF’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.24, up from 2.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.44B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.32B and the low estimate is $12.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.