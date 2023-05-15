Analyzing Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The price of Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $17.36 in the last session, down -1.08% from day before closing price of $17.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083046 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QFIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.95B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QFIN traded on average about 925.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.66M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.26M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QFIN is 0.72, which was 4.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $560.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $560.89M to a low estimate of $560.89M. As of the current estimate, Qifu Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600.26M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.