Analyzing Rambus Inc. (RMBS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Rambus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.60, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $49.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859546 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares for $47.98 per share. The transaction valued at 599,752 led to the insider holds 255,414 shares of the business.

Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of RMBS for $560,371 on May 01. The President and CEO now owns 267,914 shares after completing the transaction at $44.83 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Seraphin Luc, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $49.41 each. As a result, the insider received 617,669 and left with 279,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 4.66B. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMBS traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $133.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $114M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.2M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.38M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.79M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $656.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $708.6M and the low estimate is $602M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.