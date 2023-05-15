Analyzing Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.55, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $61.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049724 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

On April 14, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $80.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 14, 2023, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59B and an Enterprise Value of 4.62B. As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOUR traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FOUR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.38M, compared to 8.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 18.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $639.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $664.9M to a low estimate of $615M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $506.7M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $737.51M, an increase of 34.00% over than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $711.49M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.