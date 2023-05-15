AppLovin Corporation (APP) Shares Decline by -2.23% to Close at $21.51

The price of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $21.51 in the last session, down -2.23% from day before closing price of $22.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3462133 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $59 previously.

On January 05, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Valenzuela Victoria sold 65,167 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 874,007 led to the insider holds 848,054 shares of the business.

Jansen Katie Kihorany sold 65,155 shares of APP for $897,771 on Mar 06. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 1,564,539 shares after completing the transaction at $13.78 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Valenzuela Victoria, who serves as the CLO & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider received 369,140 and left with 961,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 6.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $44.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APP traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 373.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.87M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.23M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 14.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $720.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $753.3M to a low estimate of $699.83M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.23M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.4M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $770.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.55M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.