Are analysts optimistic about BRF S.A.’s (NYSE:BRFS) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6679606 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9664.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRFS traded on average about 5.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.48M with a Short Ratio of 21.48M, compared to 26.97M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67B to a low estimate of $2.51B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.61B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.04B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.