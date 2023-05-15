Are Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $6.57 in the prior trading day, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $6.31, down -3.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839944 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 785.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 761.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.67M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.32M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 7.98M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HIMX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $226.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228M to a low estimate of $224.26M. As of the current estimate, Himax Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $412.81M, an estimated decrease of -45.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.6M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$45.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.