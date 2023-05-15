Are Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) closed at $67.49 down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $68.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1740063 shares were traded. PFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $78 from $81 previously.

On April 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $79.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when HELTON SANDRA L sold 1,000 shares for $80.02 per share. The transaction valued at 80,020 led to the insider holds 35,747 shares of the business.

HELTON SANDRA L sold 14,033 shares of PFG for $1,123,342 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 18,245 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Cheong Wee Yee, who serves as the EVP, Principal Asia of the company, sold 2,447 shares for $78.45 each. As a result, the insider received 191,967 and left with 34,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFG now has a Market Capitalization of 16.82B and an Enterprise Value of 16.89B. As of this moment, Principal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFG has reached a high of $96.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PFG has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 243.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 6.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PFG is 2.56, from 2.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.65. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.14B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.47B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.74B and the low estimate is $14.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.