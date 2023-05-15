As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) offers stability

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed the day trading at $32.96 up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $32.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213566 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $33 from $45 previously.

On March 29, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $45.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2023, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares for $41.19 per share. The transaction valued at 411,884 led to the insider holds 3,365 shares of the business.

BERGER DAVID B sold 10,000 shares of TNDM for $402,500 on Dec 16. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 3,029 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, BERGER DAVID B, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 604,800 and left with 3,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $75.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNDM traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNDM traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 64.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 7.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $0 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $203.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.7M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.26M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.47M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $245M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $897.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $862.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $886.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.22M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $932.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.