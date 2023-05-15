Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AXON

In the latest session, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) closed at $201.50 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $204.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889464 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $263.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $224.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when SMITH PATRICK W sold 2,600 shares for $224.36 per share. The transaction valued at 583,338 led to the insider holds 2,985,660 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W sold 100,534 shares of AXON for $22,531,147 on Mar 31. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,982,769 shares after completing the transaction at $224.11 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, SMITH PATRICK W, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 53,431 shares for $217.35 each. As a result, the insider received 11,613,272 and left with 2,883,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXON now has a Market Capitalization of 16.19B and an Enterprise Value of 15.93B. As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 135.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $229.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXON has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 3M over the past ten days. A total of 72.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $351.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $364.06M to a low estimate of $336.56M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.61M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $373.23M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.94M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.