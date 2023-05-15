Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) closed the day trading at $36.60 down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $37.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500290 shares were traded. AX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nick Mosich bought 2,862 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 97,308 led to the insider holds 80,556 shares of the business.

Grinberg Paul bought 1,320 shares of AX for $49,896 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 69,542 shares after completing the transaction at $37.80 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Micheletti Andrew J, who serves as the EVP, Finance of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $48.02 each. As a result, the insider received 480,200 and left with 514,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.44B. As of this moment, Axos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AX has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AX traded about 594.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AX traded about 512.33k shares per day. A total of 59.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.28M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.97 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $230.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.03M to a low estimate of $227.6M. As of the current estimate, Axos Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.51M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.79M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $894.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $897.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.52M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $963.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $983.78M and the low estimate is $948.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.