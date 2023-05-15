Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Azul S.A.’s stock clocked out at $7.77, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $7.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3847459 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AZUL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.60.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZUL now has a Market Capitalization of 841.48M and an Enterprise Value of 5.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $13.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AZUL traded 3.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.26M. Shares short for AZUL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 8.61M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.75 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $932.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $984.1M to a low estimate of $891.97M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $611.9M, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $891.32M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $922.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $847.01M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.46B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.