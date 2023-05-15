Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Stocks Hit Low of $30.83 Before Closing at $33.56

In the latest session, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) closed at $33.56 down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $35.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4211105 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Nichols Victor K bought 2,150 shares for $46.70 per share. The transaction valued at 100,405 led to the insider holds 15,137 shares of the business.

Moy Alicia E bought 4,200 shares of BOH for $201,180 on May 01. The Director now owns 10,482 shares after completing the transaction at $47.90 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, HO PETER S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $76.40 each. As a result, the insider received 534,800 and left with 226,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOH has traded an average of 813.62K shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 4.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.53% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BOH is 2.80, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $172.4M to a low estimate of $168.98M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $175.06M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.49M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $688.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.1M and the low estimate is $682.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.