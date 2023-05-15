B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed the day trading at $13.26 down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $13.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982922 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BGS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 185,125 led to the insider holds 46,491 shares of the business.

Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of BGS for $280,294 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 760,392 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, POE ALFRED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 each. As a result, the insider received 286,658 and left with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $25.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BGS traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BGS traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 71.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 10.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.32%.

Dividends & Splits

BGS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 1.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $471.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $463M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $478.96M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.34M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.