BRC Inc. (BRCC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

After finishing at $5.21 in the prior trading day, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $5.04, down -3.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695462 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Iverson Gregory James sold 50,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 401,460 led to the insider holds 1,417,535 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares of BRCC for $135,142 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 900,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,468 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,294 and bolstered with 880,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 538.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 7.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.00% and a Short% of Float of 20.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $94.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.1M to a low estimate of $88M. As of the current estimate, BRC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.36M, an estimated increase of 43.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.69M, an increase of 48.20% over than the figure of $43.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $301.31M, up 40.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $520.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.7M and the low estimate is $463.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.