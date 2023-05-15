Bruker Corporation (BRKR) expected to report EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter

After finishing at $76.56 in the prior trading day, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed at $73.75, down -3.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195931 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 110,982 shares for $75.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,345,410 led to the insider holds 38,100,011 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 89,018 shares of BRKR for $6,859,094 on May 08. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 38,210,993 shares after completing the transaction at $77.05 per share. On May 03, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 16,435 shares for $79.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,301,816 and left with 38,352,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.97B and an Enterprise Value of 12.60B. As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $84.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 837.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.90M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $647.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $663.4M to a low estimate of $631.3M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $588.4M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.17M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.13M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.