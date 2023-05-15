Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $42.67

As of close of business last night, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.67, down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $43.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2656843 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CZR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $68 from $63 previously.

On December 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $55.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $51.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $45.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,432 led to the insider holds 121,697 shares of the business.

Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of CZR for $1,118,572 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 96,697 shares after completing the transaction at $44.74 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, TOMICK DAVID P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $38.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,229 and bolstered with 5,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.59B and an Enterprise Value of 33.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $56.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CZR traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.72M, compared to 7.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.37 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.83B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.82B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.3B and the low estimate is $11.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.