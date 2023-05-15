Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Chinook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.39, up 2.45% from its previous closing price of $22.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605965 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KDNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when DOBMEIER ERIC sold 23,800 shares for $21.58 per share. The transaction valued at 513,528 led to the insider holds 302,338 shares of the business.

Jerel Davis sold 295,808 shares of KDNY for $6,138,223 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 443,713 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Krishnan Mahesh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 924 shares for $23.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,261 and left with 1,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDNY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 287.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 221.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KDNY traded 649.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 795.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.20M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.42, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$3.77.