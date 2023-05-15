Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, Clear Secure Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.01, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285865 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On August 03, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 26, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares for $27.29 per share. The transaction valued at 27,290 led to the insider holds 21,894 shares of the business.

Moshkani Kasra sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $26,030 on Mar 30. The EVP, Operations now owns 22,894 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Patterson Richard N. Jr., who serves as the CISO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 135,650 and left with 6,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YOU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YOU traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.56% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.22M with a Short Ratio of 16.22M, compared to 14.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.80% and a Short% of Float of 28.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $138.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $132.1M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.72M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.24M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $569.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.43M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699.78M and the low estimate is $654.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.