Coherent Corp. (COHR) expected to report EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) closed at $27.81 down -4.63% from its previous closing price of $29.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835127 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coherent Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $45.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 4,000 shares for $41.05 per share. The transaction valued at 164,186 led to the insider holds 175,856 shares of the business.

Xia Howard H. sold 2,270 shares of COHR for $98,007 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 39,601 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, KRAMER FRANCIS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,936 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 117,440 and left with 272,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COHR now has a Market Capitalization of 4.77B and an Enterprise Value of 11.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $66.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COHR has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 2.63M over the past ten days. A total of 139.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.03M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 5.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $886.96M, an estimated increase of 32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of $32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $4.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.