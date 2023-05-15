Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

The price of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed at $16.59 in the last session, down -3.27% from day before closing price of $17.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541796 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNSO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.20.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 09, 2020, with a $25.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNSO traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 785.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 5.25M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MNSO is 1.87, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $417.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $423.04M to a low estimate of $410M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $325.28M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $452.59M, an increase of 40.50% over than the figure of $28.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $443.97M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.