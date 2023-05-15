Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

As of close of business last night, Playtika Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $10.28, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831325 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Chau On sold 78,810,506 shares for $7.93 per share. The transaction valued at 624,967,313 led to the insider holds 2,000,000 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 300,000 shares of PLTK for $3,520,140 on Apr 11. The 10% Owner now owns 80,810,506 shares after completing the transaction at $11.73 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Chau On, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $10.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,187,720 and left with 81,110,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 5.46B. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $15.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLTK traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 364.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 3.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $650.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $659.1M to a low estimate of $635.51M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $659.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.27M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630.96M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.