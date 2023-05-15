Confluent Inc. (CFLT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $22.82 in the last session, down -3.31% from day before closing price of $23.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2081168 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $29 previously.

On March 29, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On February 13, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on February 13, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Volpi Michelangelo sold 637,268 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 14,657,625 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Verbowski Chad sold 5,949 shares of CFLT for $134,328 on Mar 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 460,646 shares after completing the transaction at $22.58 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Liu Ying Christina, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $22.58 each. As a result, the insider received 9,032 and left with 139,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $34.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFLT traded on average about 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.01M with a Short Ratio of 16.01M, compared to 16.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $182.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.61M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $942.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.