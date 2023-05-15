Consensus estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)’s next quarter EPS at $0.17

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2388046 shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 377.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4801.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 545.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.73M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 34.44M with a Short Ratio of 34.44M, compared to 28.76M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $400.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400.26M to a low estimate of $400.26M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $640.64M, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.31M, an increase of 93.20% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $806.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $806.31M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.