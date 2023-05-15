Consensus estimate for The Macerich Company (MAC)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.05

In the latest session, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at $9.40 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $9.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 941017 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Macerich Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 6.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $14.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAC has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 215.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.18M with a Short Ratio of 16.18M, compared to 15.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAC is 0.68, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $214.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $221.32M to a low estimate of $204.03M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $204.09M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.07M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.03M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $916.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.16M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $865.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $937.16M and the low estimate is $770.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.