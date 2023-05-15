Consensus estimates for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) stock’s next quarter

The price of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) closed at $75.97 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $76.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640176 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $87.

On March 13, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $93.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares for $86.43 per share. The transaction valued at 510,628 led to the insider holds 4,164 shares of the business.

Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of AMED for $64,055 on Jun 23. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 11,850 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMED now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $131.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMED traded on average about 557.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $569.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $555.38M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $566.26M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.31M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $554.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.