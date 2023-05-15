Consensus estimates for Banc of California Inc. (BANC) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) was $10.15 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910047 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BANC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when SZNEWAJS ROBERT D bought 3,200 shares for $10.96 per share. The transaction valued at 35,083 led to the insider holds 81,008 shares of the business.

WOLFF JARED M bought 6,769 shares of BANC for $75,118 on May 01. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 217,204 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Barker James Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,491 and bolstered with 139,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 700.47M. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

BANC traded an average of 636.42K shares per day over the past three months and 815.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.32% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, BANC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.31M to a low estimate of $70.1M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.3M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.77M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.9M and the low estimate is $288.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.