Consensus estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $17.10, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $17.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696711 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20.80 from $27 previously.

On February 17, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.60 to $30.40.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26.50 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.40B and an Enterprise Value of 3.48B. As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $71.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZIM traded 4.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 21.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.88M with a Short Ratio of 19.88M, compared to 17.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 16.95, ZIM has a forward annual dividend rate of 16.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 98.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 98.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was $14.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and -$5.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -57.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, a decrease of -56.50% over than the figure of -$57.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, down -50.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $5.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.