CPE (Callon Petroleum Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

After finishing at $30.44 in the prior trading day, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) closed at $30.62, up 0.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472277 shares were traded. CPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 553.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On December 05, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 302,400 led to the insider holds 592,824 shares of the business.

WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 20,000 shares of CPE for $613,280 on May 10. The Director now owns 582,824 shares after completing the transaction at $30.66 per share. On May 09, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $31.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 632,600 and bolstered with 562,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $64.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.38M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.87M with a Short Ratio of 8.87M, compared to 8.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.33% and a Short% of Float of 19.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.4 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.83 and $8.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.95. EPS for the following year is $10.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $16.35 and $7.38.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $594.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.34M to a low estimate of $533M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $913.62M, an estimated decrease of -34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $626.31M, a decrease of -25.10% over than the figure of -$34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $528M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.