Crocs Inc. (CROX) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was $115.40 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $116.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753411 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $157.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Rees Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,546 led to the insider holds 89,748 shares of the business.

Rees Andrew sold 10,836 shares of CROX for $1,521,472 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 99,748 shares after completing the transaction at $140.41 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,164 shares for $140.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,111 and left with 110,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 10.09B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.06.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.72M shares per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 5.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.78% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.9, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.54. EPS for the following year is $12.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.