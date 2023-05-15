CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Stock Closes up 2.39% on Friday Trading

After finishing at $10.86 in the prior trading day, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) closed at $11.12, up 2.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822804 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVBF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2021, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares for $18.08 per share. The transaction valued at 21,695 led to the insider holds 1,200 shares of the business.

Farnsworth David F bought 1,000 shares of CVBF for $20,760 on Mar 13. The EVP & CCO now owns 41,392 shares after completing the transaction at $20.76 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Harvey David C, who serves as the EVP Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,596 and bolstered with 90,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B. As of this moment, CVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVBF has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVBF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 7.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVBF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 46.23% for CVBF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $120.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.1M to a low estimate of $117.6M. As of the current estimate, CVB Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $121.94M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.03M, a decrease of -5.80% less than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $484.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $492.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.51M, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $538M and the low estimate is $479.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.