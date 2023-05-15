CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed at $1.78 in the last session, up 0.56% from day before closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637006 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.60 from $3 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Jones Elaine V bought 5,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 7,750 led to the insider holds 5,142 shares of the business.

McCarthy Sean A. sold 7,121 shares of CTMX for $13,391 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 388,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Peterson Amy C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 4,257 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 8,425 and left with 58,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTMX now has a Market Capitalization of 111.26M and an Enterprise Value of -64.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7655.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTMX traded on average about 833.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 541.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 1.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.47.