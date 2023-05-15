DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Stock Price Peaks at $2.2000 During Trading

The closing price of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) was $1.98 for the day, up 7.03% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662508 shares were traded. DBVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBVT now has a Market Capitalization of 315.79M and an Enterprise Value of 116.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 70.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBVT has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6267, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6869.

Shares Statistics:

DBVT traded an average of 55.10K shares per day over the past three months and 162.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DBVT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.74M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29M to a low estimate of $1.08M. As of the current estimate, DBV Technologies S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.31M, an estimated decrease of -48.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1M, a decrease of -31.70% over than the figure of -$48.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.95M and the low estimate is $4.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.