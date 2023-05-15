Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Records -0.40% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) was $0.88 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2122318 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8848 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8482.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 210.92M and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $2.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1288.

Shares Statistics:

DHC traded an average of 4.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 10.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, DHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $346.7M to a low estimate of $341.13M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $313.03M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.24M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.48M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.