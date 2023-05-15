DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) was $65.87 for the day, down -2.01% from the previous closing price of $67.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2741338 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DASH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On February 21, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $77.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tang Stanley sold 93,000 shares for $67.38 per share. The transaction valued at 6,266,575 led to the insider holds 51,998 shares of the business.

Tang Stanley sold 93,000 shares of DASH for $6,236,287 on May 09. The Director now owns 51,998 shares after completing the transaction at $67.06 per share. On May 04, another insider, Brown Shona L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $62.74 each. As a result, the insider received 78,425 and left with 77,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 24.44B and an Enterprise Value of 21.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $87.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.01.

Shares Statistics:

DASH traded an average of 4.62M shares per day over the past three months and 5.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 390.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.35M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 20.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.67 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.95B and the low estimate is $8.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.