E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.39, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843695 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 58,922 led to the insider holds 204,478 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $78,049 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 217,478 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Farlekas Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $6.04 each. As a result, the insider received 78,573 and left with 230,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1112.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETWO traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 302.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.93% stake in the company. Shares short for ETWO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.2M with a Short Ratio of 17.20M, compared to 17.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $160.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.75M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.38M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.89M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.22M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $704.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.88M and the low estimate is $681.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.