EQX (Equinox Gold Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $5.34 up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $5.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023279 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $6.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQX has traded an average of 2.48M shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 311.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.20M. Insiders hold about 8.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.05M, compared to 12.23M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $956M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.