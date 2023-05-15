Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) was $94.68 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $96.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3788194 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $140 from $135 previously.

On March 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $85.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $94.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,971,154 led to the insider holds 114,674 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $2,077,882 on Apr 26. The President & CEO now owns 114,674 shares after completing the transaction at $99.66 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Daniel Nicholas, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $102.79 each. As a result, the insider received 102,790 and left with 8,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.41B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.66.

Shares Statistics:

ETSY traded an average of 3.52M shares per day over the past three months and 4.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.63M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 16.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 13.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $642.1M to a low estimate of $590M. As of the current estimate, Etsy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.13M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.66M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $599.28M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.