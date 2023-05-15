Examining Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $85.63 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $88.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767039 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Bir Dawn Carter sold 9,317 shares for $86.77 per share. The transaction valued at 808,436 led to the insider holds 32,196 shares of the business.

Ruff Shamim sold 5,740 shares of RETA for $480,610 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 5,223 shares after completing the transaction at $83.73 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bir Dawn Carter, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 42,042 shares for $85.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,582,002 and left with 41,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2202.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $106.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RETA has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 36.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.55M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 5.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.77% and a Short% of Float of 19.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.47 and a low estimate of -$3.39, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.44, with high estimates of -$1.91 and low estimates of -$3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.57 and -$12.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.26. EPS for the following year is -$4.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$8.86.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.21M, an increase of 3,272.20% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22M, up 2,249.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.52M and the low estimate is $164.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 502.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.