Examining WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)’s cash flow and debt position

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) closed the day trading at $71.13 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $71.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674268 shares were traded. WNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WNS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 17, 2020, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $71.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. As of this moment, WNS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNS has reached a high of $94.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WNS traded about 191.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WNS traded about 490.84k shares per day. A total of 48.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.64M. Insiders hold about 1.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.49% stake in the company. Shares short for WNS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 562.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 527.68k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $304.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $307.7M to a low estimate of $296.78M. As of the current estimate, WNS (Holdings) Limited’s year-ago sales were $274.8M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.16M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.